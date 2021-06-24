South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,857 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,631. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $285.57 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $376.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

