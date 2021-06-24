South Dakota Investment Council Has $26.38 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,804,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,244.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

