South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,157 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Centene were worth $38,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.49. 45,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,739. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

