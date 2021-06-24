South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 70,314 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of Western Digital worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $46,564,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.52. 115,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,881. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

