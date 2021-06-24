South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 2,784 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hess were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $206,947,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,680. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

