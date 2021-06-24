South Dakota Investment Council Sells 177,650 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 177,650 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 80,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 367,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,417,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

