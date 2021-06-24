Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

