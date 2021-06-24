Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.