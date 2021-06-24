SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,465 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,158,000.

SPDW opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

