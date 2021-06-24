Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $45.35. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

