Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite inflation pressure and higher investments in marketing and advertising, results gained from product launches, which led to top-line growth and margin expansion, strong cash flow and improved profitability. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

