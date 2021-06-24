Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells $927,281.04 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $137.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

