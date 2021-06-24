Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 197.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $17,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $137.70 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

