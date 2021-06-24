Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $144.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.97. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.