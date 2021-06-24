Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.