SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. SPX posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,622. SPX has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

