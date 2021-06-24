Stably USD (USDS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,977.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $719,150.94 and approximately $3,977.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,687,596 coins and its circulating supply is 719,964 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

