Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 69,967 shares.The stock last traded at $44.75 and had previously closed at $44.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $1,781,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 28.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

