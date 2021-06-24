Starbase Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 64.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Starbase has a total market cap of $855,868.19 and $22,966.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 69.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00606186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

