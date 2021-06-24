Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.98. 1,961,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

