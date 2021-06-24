Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

