Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,738. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCS. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.