Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. 2,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

