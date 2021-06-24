Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MultiPlan Put Options (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,317 put options on the company. This is an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,354 put options.

Shares of MPLN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. Analysts forecast that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

