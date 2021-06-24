Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MultiPlan Put Options (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,317 put options on the company. This is an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,354 put options.
Shares of MPLN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. Analysts forecast that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.