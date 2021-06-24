StrongHands Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 222.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 180.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $21.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,583,969,191 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,774,837 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

