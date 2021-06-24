Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets cut Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.