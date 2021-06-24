Sulzer’s (SULZF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Sulzer stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $77.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.
Sulzer Company Profile
