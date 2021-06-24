Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

