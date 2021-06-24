Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

