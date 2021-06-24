Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord Sells 912 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $17,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,999,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

