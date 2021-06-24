Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday.

STRO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 296,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,026. The company has a market capitalization of $884.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

