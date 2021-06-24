Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 493.60 ($6.45).

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 264.80 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 517.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 745.00.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

