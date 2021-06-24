Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

