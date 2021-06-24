Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.17.

TSM opened at $116.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

