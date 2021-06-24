Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $152,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.81 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.