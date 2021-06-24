Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.59. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 317,215 shares changing hands.
TKO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.46 million and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66.
In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,642.80. Insiders have sold 333,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,770 in the last ninety days.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
