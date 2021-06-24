Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.59. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 317,215 shares changing hands.

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.46 million and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,642.80. Insiders have sold 333,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,770 in the last ninety days.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

