TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,434,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after buying an additional 1,014,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,460. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

