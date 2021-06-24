Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 612 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM opened at $100.70 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

