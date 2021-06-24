Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 62.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

