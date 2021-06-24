Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

