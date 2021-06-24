Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SunPower were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

