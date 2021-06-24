Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enstar Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESGR stock opened at $240.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $147.04 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.05.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

