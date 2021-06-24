TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

TTGT opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.08. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,125 over the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

