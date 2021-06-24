Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by UBS Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $9,862,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

