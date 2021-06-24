Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

