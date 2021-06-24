Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.09. 26,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,098,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,227 shares of company stock worth $600,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.