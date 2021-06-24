Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $22.31 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

