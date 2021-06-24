TerraUSD (UST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.76 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $22.76 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007781 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 637.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005018 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,907,566,706 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.