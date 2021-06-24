Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $75,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

