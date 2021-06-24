Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,315 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Ameren by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

